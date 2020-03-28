Stickers pasted on the houses of foreign quarantines

To keep a watch over the foreign returnees and to alert the neighbourhood, officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in association with the Health Department have pasted ‘Home under Quarantine’ stickers at the houses of all foreign returnees who were asked to be under home quarantine for a period of 28 days here.

The stickers contain the name of the foreign returnee, address, period of quarantine (to and from date), number of members in the house and contact details of health officials. The stickers also caution the neighbours not to visit the house as a precautionary measure.

The civic body officials have also checked the health conditions of all the foreign returnees and also their family members. They have also told them not to come out of house under any cost.

According to officials, there are 2,759 foreign returnees in the district. The cluster committee and home quarantine headed by Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar is constantly monitoring the persons with the help of the officials concerned.

Disinfectants spraying

“We have been conducting spraying activities at all the areas, especially in the containment and buffer zones. The civic body has also been spraying disinfectants chemicals in these zones, crowded places and also near the houses of all foreign returnees,” said a GVMC official.

According to officials, over 450 medical teams have been conducting active surveillance in the cluster area, five km radius in Allipuram area and 11 panchayats in Padmanabham mandal, from where COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the city.