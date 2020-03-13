Stick to poll manual, officials instructed

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 March 2020 08:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Managing Director and election observer to the district Pravin Kumar instructed polling officials to exercise full caution while conducting elections to the local bodies as ballot boxes and printed ballot were being used after a long gap.

Mr. Kumar was reviewing poll arrangements along with Collector V. Vinay Chand here on Thursday.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that the rules laid down in the manual should be strictly adhered to while transporting the polling material and postal ballot. The process of storing the boxes in the strongrooms and counting of votes was being explained in detail, he said.

Expenditure Observer Nandini said that newspapers should be monitored for paid news.

Joint Collectors L. Siva Sankar and Venugopal Reddy, GVMC Additional Commissioner Thameem Ansaria, Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao, ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji and Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar participated.