Steps will be taken to revive coop. sugar factories: Minister

Minister M. Goutham Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, M. Srinivasa Rao, Botcha Satyanarayana and other YSRCP leaders and officials at Thandava Cooperative Sugar Factory on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 October 2020 00:35 IST

Farmers urge Cabinet Sub-Committee members to create marketing facilities

Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu, Industry Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and MP Vanga Gita on Tuesday visited Thandava and Etikoppaka Cooperative Sugar Factories in the district and consulted the farmers on the steps needed to improve their functioning.

Mr. Goutham Reddy said there were 12 cooperative sugar factories in the State and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to take steps to benefit farmers.

Speaking to the farmers, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the YSRCP government was farmer-friendly and the Chief Minister would not deceive them like TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had done. Mr. Kannababu assured the farmers that a report will be submitted to the Chief Minister soon. He said the State government will take steps to revive the 12 sick cooperative sugar factories. He said dues to the factories would also be cleared.

Funds to be released

The Agriculture Minister said that the Chief Minister was keen on revival of sugar factories and the government will give ₹9 crore for Thandava factory and ₹7 crore for Etikoppaka factory.

He urged the workers and farmers to strive to restore the past glory of the sugar factories.

The Agriculture Minister said that the crushing capacity had fallen as the past government did not make payments to farmers.

He said farmers should restore crop areas to support the factory. Mr. Goutham Reddy said the government was committed to protect the sugar units and necessary funds will be released for them.

The farmers urged the committee to create marketing facilities for sugar.

MLAs Golla Babu Rao, Gudivada Anarnadh, P. Uma Shankar, Joint Collector M. Venugopala Reddy and other officials were present.