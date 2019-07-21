Steps will be taken to provide quality food in hostels: AU V-C

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University (Additional charge) P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that steps are being taken to provide quality food for the students residing in varsity hostels. He instructed Registrar T. Byragi Reddy to hold a meeting with Principals of all colleges and form committees.

Mr. Prasad Reddy said that the committees with Principals as chairmen should visit hostels once in every three days and should taste the food. Chief wardens and wardens should also taste the food once in every two days and report to the committee, he instructed. The V-C said that government officials are visiting welfare hostels and eating food served over there at various parts of the State, following the Chief Minister’s orders. The same will be replicated here in the varsity.

Mr. Reddy has also asked the officials to take disciplinary action on the staff, who showed negligence while preparing breakfast for students in the science college hostel on Saturday.