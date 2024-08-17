ADVERTISEMENT

Steps will be taken to protect children from drug abuse, says child rights panel

Published - August 17, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson and Member K. Apparao and Gondu Seetharam respectively said on Saturday that the Commission is in consultation with the State government on protecting children from drug abuse.

Addressing the public in an awareness programme organised here by the Visakhapatnam District Drug Administration and the Commission, they said that some medicines like cough syrups and pills and injections (needing a doctor’s prescription) are unauthorisedly being sold as per the complaints received by the Commission.

“Strict action will be taken against those who sell those drugs, especially to children,” Mr. Apparao warned.

Visakhapatnam District Drug Control Administration Assistant Director S. Vijay Kumar said that CCTVs have been installed at all retail outlets of the drug stores to prevent such malpractices as part of the precautionary measures, and also awareness campaigns being made.

