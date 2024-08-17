GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps will be taken to protect children from drug abuse, says child rights panel

Published - August 17, 2024 06:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson and Member K. Apparao and Gondu Seetharam respectively said on Saturday that the Commission is in consultation with the State government on protecting children from drug abuse.

Addressing the public in an awareness programme organised here by the Visakhapatnam District Drug Administration and the Commission, they said that some medicines like cough syrups and pills and injections (needing a doctor’s prescription) are unauthorisedly being sold as per the complaints received by the Commission.

“Strict action will be taken against those who sell those drugs, especially to children,” Mr. Apparao warned.

Visakhapatnam District Drug Control Administration Assistant Director S. Vijay Kumar said that CCTVs have been installed at all retail outlets of the drug stores to prevent such malpractices as part of the precautionary measures, and also awareness campaigns being made.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.