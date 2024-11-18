 />
Steps will be taken to popularise Araku Coffee, says Girijan Cooperative Corporation Chairperson

Tribal farmers will be given remunerative price for other crops like pepper and turmeric: Kidari Sravan Kumar

Published - November 18, 2024 08:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kidari Sravan, who was appointed as the Chairperson of the A.P. Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), being given a traditional welcome, on arrival to assume charge, in Visakhaptnam on Monday.

Kidari Sravan, who was appointed as the Chairperson of the A.P. Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), being given a traditional welcome, on arrival to assume charge, in Visakhaptnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The A.P. Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has been formed to protect the interests of the tribal people and measures will be taken to live up to that goal, Kidari Sravan Kumar, who assumed office as its Chairperson, told media persons at the GCC headquarters here on Monday.

A cultural troupe from Araku performing Dhimsa dance to welcome Kidari Sravan, taking charge as the Chairperson of the A.P. Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), in Visakhaptnam on Monday.

A cultural troupe from Araku performing Dhimsa dance to welcome Kidari Sravan, taking charge as the Chairperson of the A.P. Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), in Visakhaptnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A large number of his well-wishers and GCC employees waited for the arrival of Mr. Sravan Kumar, who was appointed Chairperson of the corporation recently. He was accorded a warm welcome with the traditional beating of drums and Dhimsa dance by women in colourful saris. He went round the office complex and interacted with the officials and staff. GCC Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director Kalpana Kumari accompanied him.

Later, interacting with media persons, Mr. Sravan Kumar said that in tune with the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, measures would be taken to popularise ‘Araku Coffee’ by promoting it in all major cities across India. Araku Coffee has already won awards at international coffee competitions in the past. The tribal farmers would be given remunerative price for other crops like pepper and turmeric.

New GCC petrol bunks

Measures would be initiated to open new GCC petrol bunks at Seethammapeta and Parvathipuram to provide employment to tribal youth.

15-storeyed building

Ms. Kalpana Kumari said that a 15-storeyed building would be constructed at the existing premises of the GCC headquarters in Visakhapatnam. The construction was expected to begin in about five months, she added.

