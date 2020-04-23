Steps will be taken to minimise loss of academic days: AU V-C

In an effort to see that not many academic days are lost due to the lockdown, Andhra University has decided to take several steps including cutting short the Christmas and Pongal holidays.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that parallel evaluation of exam papers of final year students would be done. “This will fill the gap between the completion of the exams and declaration of results. Earlier, if the exams are completed by mid-May, the results would be declared by mid-June. Now, the results will be declared almost instantly ,” he said.

Only students with backlog will have problems in this case, he added.

AU follows a strict academic schedule of completing the exams by May 3 for degree courses, April first week for engineering and mid-May for PG courses.

With the lockdown extending till May 30 for educational institutions, everything appears to be delayed by a couple of months. “If the lockdown for educational institutions is lifted on May 30, then we are planning to hold the exams from June first week and open the colleges by July first week. But this is subject to the May 30 deadline,” he said.

The V-C said it had been decided to cut short the Christmas and Pongal vacations, and if required the summer vacations too. Every year, AU declares Christmas and Pongal vacations from December 20 to January 20. “This time, we will have three days for Christmas and three days for Pongal,” said Mr. Prasad Reddy.

No external evaluation

The AU College of Engineering has decided to evaluate the project works of final year students internally. “The students have project work in their last semester, which are examined externally. We will evaluate them internally this time,” he said.

To keep the academic schedule running, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), has started online classes.

“We are sending study material online and students can interact with the professors through e-mail or phone. If the embargo is lifted on May 30, we will begin regular classes from June 1 to 30 and exams in July first week. The results will be declared by July third week. We will also give 15 days for supplementary, so that classes can begin from August first week,” said IIPE Director V.S.R.K. Prasad.

Entrance exams

Admission in IIPE, an institute of national importance, is done through IIT-JEE advance. It all depends on the JEE dates for mains and advance. “We expect that the JEE format will be completed by July-end and our classes can begin from August last week, instead of August first week, he said.

Whether it is IIPE or AUCoE, admission depends on IIT JEE or EAMCET, and the AU has cautioned the aspirants to be prepared for the examinations at a short notice.

“Due to this sudden situation, the dates for the entrance exams will be declared at a short notice and students have to cope up. It is advisable that students preparing for examinations such as IIT-JEE, EAMCET or NEET, do not waste the lockdown period. They should be in touch with the subjects, take more online mock tests and be prepared for the sudden declaration of the date,” said Prof. Prasad.