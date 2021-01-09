Steps will be taken to industrially develop Yelamanchili: Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 January 2021 00:49 IST

Muttamsetti distributes house site pattas to beneficiaries

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that steps will be taken for the industrial development of Yelamanchili town in the district.

He distributed house sites pattas to the beneficiaries in Yelamanchili constituency. He recalled that during the tenure of Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy an SEZ was set up at Atchutapuram in the constituency and Brandix and other companies were established. He said that talks would be held with the managements to provide jobs to the farmers and others, who had given their lands for the SEZ. He said that all welfare schemes were being provided to beneficiaries through village volunteers.

Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the patta distribution programme would result in more colonies and residential areas coming up with basic infrastructure.