Visakhapatnam

Steps will be taken to industrially develop Yelamanchili: Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that steps will be taken for the industrial development of Yelamanchili town in the district.

He distributed house sites pattas to the beneficiaries in Yelamanchili constituency. He recalled that during the tenure of Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy an SEZ was set up at Atchutapuram in the constituency and Brandix and other companies were established. He said that talks would be held with the managements to provide jobs to the farmers and others, who had given their lands for the SEZ. He said that all welfare schemes were being provided to beneficiaries through village volunteers.

Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the patta distribution programme would result in more colonies and residential areas coming up with basic infrastructure.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2021 12:51:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/steps-will-be-taken-to-industrially-develop-yelamanchili-minister/article33532753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY