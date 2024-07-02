Steps will be taken to establish de-addiction centre in Visakhapatnam Central Jail, says Home Minister

Home Minister V. Anitha has said that she will propose setting up of a de-addiction centre in view of the increasing number of ganja addicts and also strive to increase amenities in the hospital on the Visakhapatnam Central Jail premises. She also stressed on the need to bring more jail reforms in consultation with the Legal Department.

The Home Minister visited the Central Jail and interacted with the inmates here on Tuesday. She also checked the existing skill development centre, hospital and other wings on the jail premises along with the authorities.

Ganja smuggling cases

Later, addressing the media outside the jail premises, Ms. Anitha expressed shock that though the jail capacity is 800, the total number of prisoners right now is around 2,000. She said that a number of prisoners were inside after being caught in ganja smuggling cases. Of them, many are youth aged around 18 to 20 years, especially from the tribal areas, she noted.

“These youth were caught while transporting ganja for a commission of around ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. While the kingpins of the ganja cases are out somewhere, the tribal youth are languishing in the prison for months,” she said.

Ms. Anitha said that during her interaction with some prisoners, she learnt that though they have got bails, they are unable to come out of the jail, as they are not able to furnish surety due to poverty. The issue needs to be taken up with the legal wing and come up with a solution, she said. She said that some prisoners have informed her that though their names were shortlisted for special remission and release, they were not released since many years.

Ms Anitha said that the jail has a hospital with some doctors and there is a need for additional medical staff. She said that if all facilities are provided in the jail hospital, then prisoners need not be taken to the city hospital reducing pressure on the staff.

Any Time Clinic

The Home Minister opened ‘Any Time Clinic’, in the hospital, where 17 types of medical tests can be conducted. With this facility, jail staff need not take prisoners outside for medical tests, she said.

The Home Minister also visited ‘Sramikavanam’, a block where the prisoners have been involved in various works. She saw the printing press where book binding works were being taken up. She also checked the weaving unit, dairy unit, steel unit, painting unit and sanitary unit. Ms Anitha promised that the government would try to provide training by experts in different fields as part of skill development, so that the products can be marketed on e-commerce sites.

She also promised to address all the issues pertaining to the jail department staff by speaking with the Chief Minister and the authorities concerned.

Central Prison Superintendent Kishore Kumar, Additional SP Venkateswara Rao and others accompanied her.