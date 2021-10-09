Steps will be taken to develop Victoria hospital, says Collector

‘280 additional beds will be available after the new building block is completed’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Saturday inspected the Victoria Government Hospital (Gosha) hospital here and said that steps will be taken to develop the hospital. He later took part in hospital development committee meeting with the officials.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that once the new building block which is being constructed under ‘Nadu Ned’ funds is completed, additionally 280 beds can be arranged at the hospital for the patients. He said that in the ₹100 crore budget, about ₹80 crore is being allocated for construction works and ₹20 crore for equipment. He also suggested hospital Superintendent G. Hemalatha Devi to increase Out Patient services and also appoint radiologist and an ambulance driver.

Earlier, the Collector checked the wards and blocks in the hospital. He also interacted with several patients and enquired about the facilities.

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and others were present.