Steps will be taken to curb ganja menace in Andhra Pradesh in three months: Home Minister Anitha

The number of de-addiction centres will be increased and awareness campaigns will be organised to prevent youngsters from picking up the habit, she says

Published - June 17, 2024 09:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has attributed the increase in crime rate in Andhra Pradesh to the rise in ganja distribution and sale during the previous regime. She alleged that negligence of the previous government and its policies had led to the arrest of 1,230 persons in ganja cases.

Addressing a media conference at the Government Circuit House here on Monday, Ms. Anitha alleged that the previous government had transformed Andhra Pradesh into an ‘adda’ for ganja. She appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in curbing the ganja and drug menace in Visakhapatnam district. She said that political recommendations would not be entertained regarding those involved in ganja cases.

She said that the Task Force would be entrusted with the duty of stopping the illegal transport of ganja. The number of checkposts would be increased. The ganja menace would be curbed in three months. The number of de-addiction centres would be increased and awareness campaigns would be organised to prevent youngsters from picking up the habit. Measures would be taken to stop eve teasing, the Home Minister said.

Ms. Anitha said that drones would be used to detect ganja plantations and destroy them. Prizes would be given to those giving information to the police on ganja transportation and use, she said.

