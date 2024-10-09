ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to revive VSP discussed, says Union Steel Minister

Published - October 09, 2024 05:56 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Union Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy during a meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday posted in the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that a significant discussion on the revival of the RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was held in New Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M. Sribharat met Mr. Kumaraswamy. The Union Minister said that they discussed key strategies and initiatives to enhance the plant’s operations and ensure its sustainable growth.

