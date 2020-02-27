‘Steps to ensure care for elderly need of the hour’

There is a need for more interventions to improve the quality of life of the elderly, T.V.S. Rao, president of Visakhapatnam District Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association (VDSCWA) has said.

He was speaking at the inaugural of a three-day orientation programme on geriatric care for functionaries of the old age homes organised by Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation (ACF), Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT), Bengaluru, in collaboration with the VDSCWA, at Pradhama Hospital on Wednesday.

In his address, K. Venkateswara Rao, Assistant Director, Department of Differently Abled, Transgender and Senior Citizen Welfare, said many aged people are being left alone at home with minimal care and support. Abuse of elderly people is increasingly alarmingly, said R.S.E. Varalakshmi, emeritus professor of Andhra University.

Explaining the provisions of Senior Citizens Maintenance Act 2007, S. Damodar Rao, Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said out of every 10 elderly people, four are forced to live with humiliation, discrimination and they are denied basic needs.

Referring to dementia management, Supriya Satpathy, senior resident of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Aganampudi, said this disease causes impairment in the ability to perform day-to-day activities. It can be checked by reality orientation, art and music therapy and activity therapy. ACF chairman G. Sambasiva Rao spoke on the occasion.