Steps being taken to strictly enforce model code of conduct in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

March 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna announced that model code of conduct came into force in Visakhapatnam following announcement of election schedule by the Chief Election Commissioner, here on Saturday. He said that the district administration would strive to conduct the elections in a peaceful manner.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that Returning Officers (ROs) were appointed for all the seven Assembly Constituencies (AC) and one Parliamentary Constituency (PC). Bheemunipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer will be the RO for the Bheemunipatnam AC and Joint Collector will be the RO for Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency. Special Deputy Collector (Land Protection), Special Deputy Collector (NH-16) and Visakhapatnam RDO will be the ROs for South, North and West ACs respectively. He said that Estate Officer VMRDA and Special Deputy Collector (KRRC) will be the ROs for Gajuwaka and Pendurthi ACs respectively.

1,941 polling stations

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that there are 19,71,268 voters, including 9,72,899 male and 9,98,251 female and 118 transgender voters, in the district, as on March 16. As on date, there are as many as 1,941 polling stations. He said that with the announcement of schedule, the model code has come into effect. As many as 94 teams, including flying squads, visual surveillance teams and expenditure monitoring teams, will monitor the implementation of the code.

He said that wallpapers, wall writings, posters, cutouts, banners, hoardings of the government, unauthorised political advertisements at public places and vehicles will be removed. He said that no government official should take part in election campaign with the political parties failing which action will be initiated against them. He further stated that there will be no video conferences or meetings with the political party representatives.

Call centre

The District Collector strictly warned that volunteers should not take part in political campaign. He said that a call centre is being set up to address grievances from the voters, and a media cell and a social media cell will also be set up.

He also said that apart from the police checkposts, static checkposts will be arranged by the MCC teams which would check the movement of materials, cash, liquor and others.

Suvidha app

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar urged the political parties to utilise Suvidha app to get permissions for election rallies and campaigns. He said that once applied, the application would be received by the single window desk at the Collectorate, after which the police would verify it. This helps in avoiding clashes regarding the venue and the traffic issues, he said.

The Police Commissioner said that the political parties are allowed to canvass only between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. He also said that the social media will also be monitored by the MCC teams.

He also appealed to people to deposit weapons. He also said apart from the inter-district checkposts, currently, the police has arranged five checkposts at various parts and based on the situation, intelligence reports, the number will be increased in the coming days.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that Central forces have already arrived in the district. Route marches will be organised in constituency-wise and crime-prone areas and dynamic checking will be conducted. Checks will be intensified in vulnerable areas, he said.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) was also given directions to keep a check on flow of liquor and wine shops.

Similarly, Anakapalli District Collector P. Ravi Subhash announced that model code came into effect on Saturday. He said that ROs have appointed for six ACs – Chodavaram, Madugula, Anakapalli, Yelamanchali, Payakaraopeta and Narsipatnam.

There are as many as 12,78,478 voters in Anakapalli district, including 6.21 lakh men and 6.56 lakh women. He said that they have arranged 1,529 polling stations. He said that as many as 102 teams were appointed to check the implementation of MCC in the district.