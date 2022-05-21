Steps being taken to reduce pollution in Andhra Pradesh, says Peddireddi

‘Visakhapatnam is leading with 81% air pollution and we intend to bring it down to 60%’

The State government is paying a lot of focus in reducing the levels of pollution by implementing different methods across the State, said Minister of Energy, Science and Technology, Forest, Mines and Geology, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday after reviewing the performance of various departments, he expressed surprise over the pollution levels in Visakhapatnam.

“This city is leading in air pollution, which is about 81% and we intend to bring it down to 60% by implementing various measures, including by taking up massive tree plantations. We are not happy over the amount of tree plantation taken up by various pharmaceutical and chemical industries in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts and that is why we are now linking up the Forest Department to oversee the plantation. The department will primarily focus on the industries listed under ‘Red’ and ‘Orange’ categories by the AP Pollution Control Board,” he said. “We have also decided to organise periodic pollution checks at all industries,” said the Minister.

Shifting of Tadi village

The Minister said efforts are on to shift the Tadi village from its present location, as the pollution levels have gone up due the presence of a large number of industries categories under ‘Red’and ‘Orange’. “We are planning to shift the village and rehabilitate the people,” he said.

Talking of smart meters to farmers, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the meters will be provided to about 2.63 lakh farmers. “To begin with, we have supplied the meters to about 25,000 farmers in Srikakulam district, as a pilot project. The new meters will save power by about 33%,” he said.

The work for giving power connection to Jagananna Houses has already begun and will be completed on time by the Discoms, the Minister said.

‘No plan to shift zoo’

Referring to reports in certain sections of the press on the shifting of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, he said that they were baseless and the zoo would continue to be at its place. “The zoo is located in an ideal place with the sea on one side and mountains and forest on the other side. In fact we are trying to modernise the zoo and make it more attractive by adding features and bringing in more animals,” he said.

Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Nageswara Rao said that all paddy procurement will be done through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams and the government has already started to make payments.

Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary, Environment Forest Science & Technology, Prateep Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, A. Mallikarjuna, District Collector, and other officials were present.