Steps being taken to expand medical services to every nook and corner of Andhra Pradesh, says Health Minister

October 21, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

State Health Minister Vidadala Rajini inaugurated medical facilities worth ₹21.92 crore at the King George Hospital (KGH), one of the teaching hospitals of Andhra Medical College (AMC), here on Saturday.

The facilities included renovated existing ICU, Echo & TMT rooms in cardiology block, equipment of National Emergency Life Support (NELS) skill lab, and flagging off nine new ambulances for the hospital. The Minister was explained by the AMC staff that the NELS lab is one of the three centres in the State, useful for doctors, nurses and paramedics. The Centre set up 120 such labs in the country to provide a hands-on skill based training to those working in the emergency department and ambulance services to improve pre-hospital and hospital-based emergencies to minimise the mortality and deliver standardised emergency life support care and improve overall disaster preparedness.

Later, she unveiled centenary pylon of the AMC.

Earlier, she visited the wards and interacted with the patients.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Ms. Rajini said that the State government brought several reforms in the medical sector, and expansion of medical services to every village is the top priority of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The diseases covered under Arogyasri scheme were increased from 1,059 to 3,257, she added.

She said that nearly ₹16,000 crore were allocated for the medical sector in the four years. Seventeen government medical colleges are being built in the State, wherein five of them have already been made available recently for the public. The remaining colleges will be made available in phases, she added.

The latest ongoing scheme Jagananna Arogya Suraksha is evoking good response from the public. Nearly 37 lakh people so far approached the medical camp under this programme across the State so far, and 71,000 of them were referred to the hospitals under the Arogyasri scheme, she added.

