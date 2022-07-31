Steps being taken to curb bike racing in Visakhapatnam, says police official

July 31, 2022 18:04 IST

‘The entire coastal stretch is now under watch’

Strict watch has been kept over the bike racing gangs in the city and steps will be taken to ensure there is no such menace which causes inconvenience to other commuters in the city, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sheikh Arifullah. He said that the traffic police in coordination with Law and Order police have been making efforts to control such menace by strengthening vigil in areas, where these gangs were habituated to create a ruckus.

The entire coastal stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Bheemunipatnam, BRTS Road from Hanumanthuwaka to Adavivaram, Siripuram and Asilametta flyover is now under watch, the ADCP said, adding that special drives are being conducted to check rash driving, overspeeding and other violations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Arifullah, has taken charge as the Traffic ADCP in the month of June. Since then, the traffic police have been focussing on several aspects, especially drunken driving and motor vehicle violations. The traffic personnel have also started utilising the services of NCC cadets for traffic regulations in several areas

In an interaction with The Hindu, Mr. Arifullah said that during the last two years, the police were unable to enforce drunken driving due to the COVID-19 situation. But now, the enforcement is going on strictly. He said that a large number of people who were caught driving in drunken state are being punished by the Court, to do social service at traffic junctions for creating awareness on drunken driving.

“Last month, we have given a strict warning to the erring motorists by destroying around 630 modified silencers (exhaust pipes) which were seized and removed from two-wheelers for causing sound and air pollution in the city,” he recalled. The ADCP said that special drives are also being conducted to detect irregular number plates in the city.

Mr. Arifullah also said that around 50 NCC cadets from some colleges are helping the traffic personnel at busy localities like Beach Road, Tenneti Park and Rushikonda, during weekends and holidays. The ADCP also said that they were also planning to invite volunteers from the general public to enforce traffic regulations.