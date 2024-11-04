ADVERTISEMENT

Step up vigil in the tourist season at Araku Valley, Visakhapatnam range DIG tells police officials

Published - November 04, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jatti | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Gopinath Jatti inspected the Araku Valley Police Station in Alluri Seetharama Raju district on Monday.

He interacted with the police team including Sub-Inspector Gopala Rao and suggested measures to be taken during the upcoming tourist season for the next three months.

According to the information received here, since the tourist season has begun, anti-social elements and criminals are likely to enter the area taking advantage of the season. Mr. Gopinath Jatti suggested that every activity in the tourist places under the police station should be closely monitored.

Since the place is a tourist destination, he told the police to keep a close watch on the illegal activities such as prostitution in lodges, hotels or private locations, as well as ganja smuggling and other activities. He said that the police should be available to the public and tourists round the clock and ensure that no untoward incidents take place within the station limits during the season and on normal days.

