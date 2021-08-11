Steep rise in dengue cases in Visakhapatnam district

Most of them are being reported from urban areas

There has been a steep increase in the number of dengue cases from all the regions in the district, in this year. Compared to the previous year, the dengue cases have almost doubled.

According to the statistics obtained from the Health Department, this year till August 8, the district reported as many as 233 dengue cases, as against 112 in the year 2020, during the same period.

Among the 233 cases, 102, which is more than 40%, were reported from the urban region alone. Similarly, 89 cases were recorded from the rural areas, while 21 cases were reported from tribal regions. Twenty-one cases were reported from peri-urban areas. Fortunately, there were no deaths in both the years.

Government hospitals, including King George Hospital (KGH), as well as private hospitals have been receiving a number of dengue cases on a daily basis. Most of the cases are being treated at Bhavnagar ward in KGH. Keeping in view of rise in the cases, the officials have arranged a special ward with 12 beds at Rajendraprasad Ward.

According to a duty doctor from male section in Bhavnagar ward, from July, they has been an increase in dengue cases. Since July, almost 60 to 70 cases were treated, the doctor said. There are a number of cases in female section as well. Similarly, the Out-Patient (OP) block in the KGH is also receiving number of fever cases since the last four weeks, according to the doctors.

Poor sanitary condition

With most of the cases being reported from the urban areas, the poor sanitary condition in a few areas, is said to be one of the reasons for the rise in mosquitoes, especially in peri-urban regions.

Admitting that there was a rise in dengue cases compared to last year, District Malaria Officer (DMO) Y. Mani, attributed the rise to increase in testing. “During the year 2020, till August, we have conducted about 597 tests and of which 112 cases tested positive. But in 2021, we collected 1,376 samples and out of which 233 reported positive,” she said.

The DMO also said that till last year, the district had only one testing and sample collection centre at KGH. But from this year, four more centres have been functioning at hospitals in Anakapalle, Narsipatnam, Araku and Paderu.

“Compared to the past few years, the dengue positivity rate has also declined in the district. In the year 2018, the positivity rate was 27%. It reduced to 24% in 2019 followed by 20% in 2020. This year, it is hovering around 17%,” she added. District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana urged people to ensure their surroundings are clean and there is no stagnated water.