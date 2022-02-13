Steel workers take out rally in Visakhapatnam

They demanded that the Prime Minister should visit Visakhapatnam for the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) only after repealing the decision on strategic sale of VSP.

A relay hunger strike by Steel workers, against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, completed 1 year, and continued on the 366th day on February 12, 2022.

A rally was taken by steel workers from the relay hunger camp near the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) arch to Gajuwaka, under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), in protest against the failure of the Centre to repeal its decision on strategic sale of VSP, on Sunday.

Film Director and actor R. Narayana Murthy while hailing the VSP workers for their united struggles in the last one year sought that they should continue their agitation till the Modi government repealed its decision on sale of VSP. He called upon the workers to create awareness on the issue among the general public through folk performances.

He felicitated lyricist Suddhala Ashok Teja and singer Ramki, for their song to motivate the workers during the year-long strike organised on the banner of VUPPC.

VUPPC leaders said that the Centre had repealed the Farm Laws after realising its mistake. In the same way, the steel plant, which was achieved after several struggles, should not be privatised. They demanded that the Prime Minister should visit Visakhapatnam for the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) only after repealing the decision on strategic sale of VSP.

Corporator B. Ganga Rao, VUPPC representatives Ch. Narasinga Rao, D. Adinarayana, Gandham Venkata Rao, J. Ayodhya Ram, YT Das, K. Satyanarayana Rao, Y. Mastanappa, Boddu Pydiraju, V. Ram Mohan Kumar, Varasala Srinivas, Ch. Sanyasi Rao and KM Srinivas were among those who participated.