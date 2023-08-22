Steel Secretary assures employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to look into concerns expressed by them

August 22, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Steel, Nagendra Nath Sinha visited RINL – Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Tuesday.

On his maiden visit to RINL, Nagendra Nath Sinha, visited various production units like coke oven battery 5, Blast furnace 2 & 3, SMS-2, new air separation unit and wire mill-2. He also visited the model room and awards gallery, according to an official release.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt, , Director (Commercial) D.K. Mohanty, Director (Projects) & additional in-charge Director (Operations) AK Bagchi, Director (Personnel) and additional charge Director(Finance) SC Pandey and other senior officials escorted Mr. Sinha during his plant visit.

Later, he reviewed the performance of RINL with CMD, Directors and senior officials of RINL. He hoped that RINL would be able to optimise its productivity to emerge as the nation’s best steel plant.

During his interaction with Steel Executives Association, various trade unions, OBC association, SC/ST associations, Mr. Sinha complimented the RINL collective for their efforts in maintaining the plant in a neat and clean way and assured them of looking into the various concerns expressed by them.

Chief vigilance office, RINL, S. Karuna Raju, also interacted with Mr. Sinha.