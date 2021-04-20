Steel plant workers to observe one-day strike on May 6

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 April 2021 21:17 IST

Various trade unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) served a strike notice to the VSP management on Tuesday to go on a strike for one day from 6 a.m. on May 6 to 6 a.m. on May 7.

Recognised Union president J. Ayodhya Ram appealed to the management to remove the hurdles in the implementation of the wage agreement for steel workers. The strike notice was handed over to the management. He said that steel workers all over the country have decided to observe the nationwide strike on May 6.

He sought that the workers should be given 17% MGB (minimum guarantee benefit) as in the last wage agreement. The pandemic situation has resulted in the cost of essential commodities going up steeply. He found fault with the management for delaying wage revision though the last agreement had expired four years ago.

Steel recognised union general secretary Y.T. Das alleged that the management was deliberately delaying wage revision on flimsy grounds. The Centre was trying to privatise the plant. He said there was no other option but to go on strike.

All trade union leaders Ganapathi Reddy, D. Appa Rao, Y. Mastanappa, Dali Naidu, K. Satya Rao, V. Rammohan Kumar, Suresh Babu, Ch. Sanyasi Rao, Varasala Srinivas, Jagadeesh, Ram Kumar and Ramaswamy were among those who attended, according to CITU leader V. Prasad.