Steel plant stir: Police Commissioner holds meeting with trade union leaders

‘People should not be inconvenienced during the agitation’

The police officials organised a meeting with all trade union leaders who are participating in the agitation against the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Friday.

The meeting was held by Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha at Duvvada Police Station near Kurmannapalem Junction.

Interacting with Mr. Sinha, the union leaders spoke about the struggles and sacrifices behind the setting up of the steel plant and how it developed over the years. They also cited the reasons on why they have launched the agitation.

The police officers clearly stated that there shall be no breakdown of law and order, and no inconvenience should be caused to people during the agitation.

A small coordination group was also formed between the union leaders and the police officials to ensure that there was no communication gap between the union leaders and the police authorities.