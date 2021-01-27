Steel plant stepped up exports, says CMD

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 January 2021 01:15 IST

‘Forged Wheel Plant at Raebareli is in advanced stage of completion’

Industries in Visakhapatnam celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with nationalistic fervour here on Tuesday.

At RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Rath unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour accorded by the CISF personnel.

Addressing the employees, he said that the year 2020 had provided learning experiences and the company had benefited enormously emerging stronger to face such challenges in future.

He pointed out that when domestic demand for steel diminished, VSP made it up by stepping up on exports by 141% garnering ₹3,109 crore during the year up to December, last.

He said that a lot of progress was made in operationalising the mines of the Orissa Mineral Development Corporation (OMDC).

Mr. Rath also said that the Forged Wheel Plant at Raebareli is in advanced stage of completion and expected to be commissioned by February.

Cash transfer scheme

At APEDCL corporate office, the national tricolour was unfurled by CMD Nagalakshmi Selvarajan.

In a message to the employees, she urged them to rededicate their energy towards development of the organisation.

She said that the State government has decided to introduce an YSR Agricultural Electricity Cash Transfer Scheme with the intention of benefiting farmers from 2021-22 financial year.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K. Rammohan Rao unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour from the CISF personnel on the occasion. He said that last year, VPT achieved a new milestone in cargo transportation. Mr. Rammohan Rao gave away appreciation letters to various employees from various departments for excelling in their duties.

Rajesh Tripathi, Managing Director, Dredging Corporation of India, in his Republic Day address said that the employees have done extremely well keeping the dredgers operationally fit, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appealed to all the employees to work towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, for self reliance.

Commodore Hemant Khatri, CMD of Hindustan Shipyard, said that the ship building unit will focus more on nation building and will strive to deliver vessels on time with the best of quality and safety standards.

He also exhorted all employees, to work towards delivering the first ever Diving Support Vessel, which is under construction, for sea trials, by the 75th Independence Day.

NTPC Simhadri, Group General Manager, Diwakar Koushik, unfurled the national flag and inspected a guard of honour given by the CISF.