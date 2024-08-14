GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steel Plant Porata Committee to lay siege to RINL-VSP CMD office on August 22

Committee leaders allege NDA governments at the Centre and the State are duping the employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Published - August 14, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee on Wednesday announced that it will lay siege to the office of RINL-VSP CMD on August 22 as part of the ongoing protest against the the Union and the State governments.

Addressing the media here, the chairperson of the committee Ch. Narasingrao said that the committee called for a State-wide rasta roko in September in support of the steel plant employees’ protest to save the VSP from privatisation.

He blammed the NDA governments at the Centre and the State for allegedly duping the families of the RINL-VSP.

