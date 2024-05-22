ADVERTISEMENT

Steel plant employee ‘ends’ life in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 22, 2024 12:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A RINL-VSP employee T. Chiranjeevi (56) reportedly ended life in his quarter, sector 11 of Steel Plant Township here on Tuesday. He was a non-executive (technician in SMS-1) of the plant.

Steel Plant circle inspector Srinivasa Rao said, “Yes, we have a report of an RINL-VSP employee Chiranjeevi ending life. Case has been registered. Investigation is on.”

According to sources, Chiranjeevi took the drastic action at around 11.40 a.m. at his residence. His family members including wife and children were out of the city. Those who are in distress can contact helpline 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US