Visakhapatnam

Steel plant doctor booked for ‘misbehaving’ with minor girl in Visakhapatnam

Steel Plant Police have registered a case against a doctor working with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Hospital for allegedly misbehaving with a 17-year-old girl who came for treatment here on Wednesday. According to the police, the case was booked following a complaint from the family members of the victim. Police said that further investigation is on.


