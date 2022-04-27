Steel plant doctor booked for ‘misbehaving’ with minor girl in Visakhapatnam
Steel Plant Police have registered a case against a doctor working with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Hospital for allegedly misbehaving with a 17-year-old girl who came for treatment here on Wednesday. According to the police, the case was booked following a complaint from the family members of the victim. Police said that further investigation is on.
