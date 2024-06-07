ADVERTISEMENT

‘Steel Minister post for A.P. leader will help save VSP’

Published - June 07, 2024 05:20 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee member Varasala Srinivasa Rao, who is vice-president of recognised union (AITUC) of Visakhapatnam Steel, appealed to NDA leaders N. Chandrababu Naidu, K. Pawan Kalyan and Narendra Modi to ensure that a leader from Andhra Pradesh is given the Union Ministry of Steel portfolio.

Mr. Rao, who had a courtesy meeting with the MLA-elect of Gajuwaka Assembly segment Palla Srinivasa Rao on Thursday, said that he had brought this matter to the attention of the MLA. He said that should the Steel Ministry be given to A.P., it would be easier to solve the problems ailing VSP, and more steps can be taken to save the plant from the privatisation move.

Mr. Rao added that Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu would be the right choice for the post as he had experience of Parliament, and was re-elected as MP for the third time in the recent polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US