‘Steel Minister post for A.P. leader will help save VSP’

Published - June 07, 2024 05:20 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee member Varasala Srinivasa Rao, who is vice-president of recognised union (AITUC) of Visakhapatnam Steel, appealed to NDA leaders N. Chandrababu Naidu, K. Pawan Kalyan and Narendra Modi to ensure that a leader from Andhra Pradesh is given the Union Ministry of Steel portfolio.

Mr. Rao, who had a courtesy meeting with the MLA-elect of Gajuwaka Assembly segment Palla Srinivasa Rao on Thursday, said that he had brought this matter to the attention of the MLA. He said that should the Steel Ministry be given to A.P., it would be easier to solve the problems ailing VSP, and more steps can be taken to save the plant from the privatisation move.

Mr. Rao added that Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu would be the right choice for the post as he had experience of Parliament, and was re-elected as MP for the third time in the recent polls.

