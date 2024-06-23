GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steel Executives’ Federation of India urges Centre to merge VSP with SAIL again

SEFI office-bearers have met Union Minister of Steel H.D Kumaraswamy and Ministry of Steel Joint Secretary Vinod Kumar Tripathi and discussed the issue recently

Published - June 23, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

At a time when the Ministers of the NDA governments in the State and at the Centre, and the leaders of the alliance parties are assuring that the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), will tide over the current financial crisis, the Steel Executives Federation of India (SEFI) and Visakhapatnam Steel Executives Association (VSEA), and others are demanding that the Union Ministry of Steel merged the VSP with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) again.

The SEFI office-bearers have recently met Union Minister of Steel H.D Kumaraswamy and brought the merger idea to his notice. The VSEA representatives met Ministry of Steel Joint Secretary Vinod Kumar Tripathi.

Speaking to The Hindu, VSEA president Katam Chandra Rao said the SEFI apprised Mr. Kumaraswamy of the importance of the merger of the VSP with the SAIL.

Under the new Steel Policy-2030 of the Centre, the SAIL has been given a target of expanding its capacity to 35 MT (million tonnes) by 2030. As part of this expansion plan, ₹1 lakh crore is to be invested by the SAIL.

“We have urged the Union Steel Minister to merge the VSP with the SAIL again to achieve its target set for 2030. The VSP has a pool of skilled technical experts and a capacity of 7 MT. The plant is struggling due to shortage and high prices of iron ore. The SEFI has been emphasising restructuring and strategic adjustment of public sector undertakings instead of indiscriminate privatisation and divestment. By strategic merger of units (Vizag RINL and Chhattisgarh NMDC Nagarnar steel plants), where raw material will be available to one unit, the other unit will be facilitated in getting human resources. In this way, both the PSUs will complement each other and generate good revenue,” Mr. Chandra Rao said.

The SEFI held a council meeting in New Delhi on January 5 this year to discuss the remerger of the RINL with the SAIL.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.