Steel Executives’ Federation of India urges Centre to merge VSP with SAIL again

At a time when the Ministers of the NDA governments in the State and at the Centre, and the leaders of the alliance parties are assuring that the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), will tide over the current financial crisis, the Steel Executives Federation of India (SEFI) and Visakhapatnam Steel Executives Association (VSEA), and others are demanding that the Union Ministry of Steel merged the VSP with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) again.

The SEFI office-bearers have recently met Union Minister of Steel H.D Kumaraswamy and brought the merger idea to his notice. The VSEA representatives met Ministry of Steel Joint Secretary Vinod Kumar Tripathi.

Speaking to The Hindu, VSEA president Katam Chandra Rao said the SEFI apprised Mr. Kumaraswamy of the importance of the merger of the VSP with the SAIL.

Under the new Steel Policy-2030 of the Centre, the SAIL has been given a target of expanding its capacity to 35 MT (million tonnes) by 2030. As part of this expansion plan, ₹1 lakh crore is to be invested by the SAIL.

“We have urged the Union Steel Minister to merge the VSP with the SAIL again to achieve its target set for 2030. The VSP has a pool of skilled technical experts and a capacity of 7 MT. The plant is struggling due to shortage and high prices of iron ore. The SEFI has been emphasising restructuring and strategic adjustment of public sector undertakings instead of indiscriminate privatisation and divestment. By strategic merger of units (Vizag RINL and Chhattisgarh NMDC Nagarnar steel plants), where raw material will be available to one unit, the other unit will be facilitated in getting human resources. In this way, both the PSUs will complement each other and generate good revenue,” Mr. Chandra Rao said.

The SEFI held a council meeting in New Delhi on January 5 this year to discuss the remerger of the RINL with the SAIL.