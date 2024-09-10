Steel employees, unions demand VSP’s merger with SAIL

Steel Executives Association (SEA) general secretary K.V.D Prasad demanded the merger of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and demanded that the VRS scheme be withdrawn.

Representatives of SEA, Steel Plant SC, ST Employees Union, Visakha Ukku OBC Employees Union, and Visakha Ukku Retired Officers Association held a media conference at the Public Library here, on Monday.

Mr. Prasad said that the plant was in a crisis and that they would soon announce contributions to the flood victims of Vijayawada, Telangana and Kerala. He expressed concern that 30,000 permanent and contract staff of VSP were not being paid their salaries for the past one year.

The capacity of the plant, which was 4 million tonnes, was increased to 6 million tonnes in 2021 and it had started making profits. However, the lack of raw materials was hindering production and the drop during the last three years led to losses to the tune of ₹35,000 crore, he stressed. He further said that the strike at Gangavaram Port had resulted in a loss of ₹3,000 crore to VSP due to the drop in production, adding that in this scenario, merger with SAIL was the best option.

He sought Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and arrive at a solution. VSP’s predicament should also be discussed in the Central Cabinet meeting, he added.

Retired Steel Executives Association president Maturi Srinivasa Rao, SC, ST Employees Union general secretary Mallayya and OBC Employees Union general secretary S. Srinivas were present.