Steel employees’ families deplore delays in payment of salaries

They take to the streets to protest against the government and plant management for failing to credit salaries into their accounts on time

Published - November 10, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees along with family members staged a protest at the Gajuwaka Junction here on Sunday, as part of their demonstration against the government and the plant management, for failing to credit salaries into their accounts on time.

Holding placards in the protest held under the aegis of the CITU-affiliated trade union, they said that both regular and contract staff of the plant were not receiving their salaries on time. In fact the salaries of regular employees were also pending for nearly 45 days, they added.

“We will continue the protest till our demands are addressed. It is a pity that we are unable to make both ends meet and to repay various loans,” the protestors said.

CITU leader J. Ayodhyaram said that they would chalk out the future course of action with the family members of the steel plant as it was the first time the employees’ families took to the streets to protest, he added.

