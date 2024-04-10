GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steel cut for Navy’s first Fleet Support Ship at HSL in Visakhapatnam

Defence Secretary lays the foundation stone for augmentation of slipway and major infrastructure modernisation to enhance capacity and capability of the yard

April 10, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and others during the steel cutting ceremony of first of the five Fleet Support Ships (FSS), at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and others during the steel cutting ceremony of first of the five Fleet Support Ships (FSS), at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane presided over the first steel cutting of the Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) here on Wednesday.

The FSS, under construction at HSL, is first-of-its-kind with displacement of 44,000 tons and will play a crucial role in replenishing the fleet at sea with fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, thereby extending the operational capabilities of the Navy and enhancing its strategic reach.

The Defence Secretary also laid the foundation stone for augmentation of slipway and major infrastructure modernisation to enhance capacity and capability of the yard.

The ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of a cutting-edge 300 ton Goliath crane and slipway upgrades, will further enhance HSL’s capacity to undertake FSS and future projects like the Landing Platform Dock, reinforcing its role in meeting the defence and commercial sector requirements under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

In his address, Giridhar Aramane termed HSL as an asset of the government. He stated that the present shipbuilding trend is showing an upcoming boom with orders from both defence and commercial sectors and HSL should be geared up to take up any challenge.

HSL CMD Commodore Hemant Khatri extended gratitude to the Defence heads for being a key in the revival of HSL. He underlined the importance of construction of FSS as it provides business to nearly 550 MSMEs in and around Visakhapatnam and employment opportunity to over 3,000 personnel.

The ceremony was also attended by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, among others.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.