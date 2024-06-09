‘Steel & Civil Aviation Minister post should be given to MP from Andhra Pradesh’

The combination of Steel and Civil Aviation Ministries is essential for the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, where both RINL-VSP and Bhogapuram International Airport are located, they say

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when two MPs from alliance parties of TDP and JSP are being considered for cabinet posts in the NDA 3.0 government at the Centre, union leaders and workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) urge the newly elected State government to ensure that the post of Union Minister of Steel & Civil Aviation is given to the State MPs.

The combination of the Steel and Civil Aviation Ministries is essential for the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, where both RINL-VSP and Bhogapuram International Airport are located, they say.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDA 2.0 government created the Ministry of Steel and Civil Aviation at the end of its tenure and gave the post to Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia. The same post should this time be given to one of the MPs nominated by the State alliance parties to save Vizag Steel Plant from crisis and also to speed up the Bhogapuram airport green-field project, near Visakhapatnam, demand the workers.

Speaking to The Hindu, Visakha Steel Executive Association General Secretary K.V.D. Prasad said, “Yes, Steel and Civil Aviation Ministry is the best option for the Andhra Pradesh MPs in the NDA 3.0 government. This will help not only our steel plant but also the Bhogapuram Airport.”

Another leader, Varasala Srinivasa Rao, said, “Our Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu is the best choice for the post of Steel Minister as he is the son of this soil. Ever since the election results came out, we have brought the issue to the attention of local representatives of TDP, BJP and JSP.”

He further said that if an MP from the State is given the post of Steel Minister, they should immediately focus on merging RINL-VSP with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Mr. Srinivasa Rao further said that the salaries have also not been paid regularly for the last nine months. To pay the salaries (net salary only) of about 28,000 employees, both regular and contract, the plant needs a minimum of ₹100 crore per month. Even this month’s salary is not paid yet,” Mr. Rao added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.