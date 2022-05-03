Staying cautious can keep COVID fourth wave at bay, say experts

‘A large number of people even stopped wearing masks now’

Since the last 30 days, the average daily count of COVID-19 has dropped drastically. On an average it is now in single digit and there are days when the count has been recorded as ‘Nil’.

Though the daily testing is still hovering around 800 to 1,000, the number of cases per day is around 2 to 5. This is a clear indication that the graph has flattened not only in the district, but also in the State, which is recording around 10 cases per day. Even in the country, 1,000 to 1,400 cases per day are being recorded , said former Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, who is currently the Principal of Government Medical College (RIMS), Ongole.

But the experts from the medical field are keeping their fingers crossed on the predicted fourth wave.

According to a study by an IIT, the predicted fourth wave will set in around June and will be peaking by August.

The possibility of a fourth wave is not ruled out, but how serious it would be is something that we have to wait and watch, said a senior doctor from the COVID ward in King George Hospital (KGH).

“During the third wave, we did see huge numbers piling up, but the severity and hospital admission was not that high. And neither was the death count. This gives a glimmer of hope that the potency of the virus may be coming down,” said K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

The government had made elaborate arrangements sprucing up the existing oxygen plants and constructing new ones and even stocking up the cylinders, but fortunately the requirement to use them was not that high.

Keeping this in mind, the experts from the medical field say that even if there is a fourth wave, the intensity or severity may be on the lower side, unless the virus mutates to a very severe one. The chances for which are low, say the experts.

Moreover, they also attribute the low intensity in cases to the vaccination programme. Almost the entire population is vaccinated with either two doses or at least one. There is also a sizeable chunk with the booster immunity. This may tone down severity, if there is a fourth wave, said Dr. Sudhakar.

However, the experts say that the precaution level should not be scaled down, at least till there is confirmation that there will not be any further waves.

Already, everything has been opened up and the majority of the people have stopped even wearing the mask. To keep the fourth wave at bay, the COVID protocols of at least wearing of masks should continue for some more time, they say.