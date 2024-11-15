Stay up to date with GST regulations, FAPCCI president urges business owners

A seminar on ‘How to Handle GST Audit, Compliances, Amendments, Taxability & Notices’ was organised by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) with the objective of providing industry professionals, business owners and stakeholders crucial insights into various aspects of GST audits here on Friday.

Welcoming the delegates, Kankatala Mallikharjuna Rao, president of FAPCCI, highlighted the importance of keeping updated with GST regulations for businesses to ensure compliance and avoid penalties. He said that FAPCCI remains committed to supporting businesses in navigating GST regulations and fostering awareness through such knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Ramakrishna Sangu, founder of RK Sangu & Associates, emphasised the evolving landscape of GST laws and the necessity for ongoing adaptation.

P. Anand Kumar, Commissioner of Guntur CGST Audit Commissionerate, Visakhapatnam, in his keynote address, outlined the government’s focus on increasing transparency and enhancing compliance among taxpayers. He underscored the role of audits in maintaining an efficient tax system and highlighted the latest initiatives to simplify the GST process.

The Commissioner assured the trade and industry that the department would be proactive in addressing taxpayer issues. The proactive approach was likely to include measures such as regular feedback mechanisms, allowing taxpayers to report issues and suggest improvements, and dedicated support teams to address queries and concerns.

A. Satyanarayana, vice president of FAPCCI, proposed a vote of thanks.