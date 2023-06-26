ADVERTISEMENT

Stay away from drugs, students told at a legal awareness programme in Visakhapatnam

June 26, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VISAHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A legal awareness programme was organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Anatomy Department of Andhra Medical College (AMC) here on Monday.

DLSA Secretary and Senior Civil Judge M.V. Seshamma said consumption or making others to consume drugs or other narcotic substances would result in their booked under the NDPS Act. She said that those booked under the NDPS Act would have no escape. She told the students about various aspects of the NDPS cases and guidelines of the Supreme Court and High Court in dealing with those cases.

J. Madhavi, Assistant Director of the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens, said that those who get addicted to drugs would lose their careers. She advised students to stay away from drugs.

Majji Vineesha, Assistant Enforcement Superintendent, Special Enforcement Bureau, Visakhapatnam, Manmadha Rao, Vice-Principal, AMC, and Radhika, professor of Anatomy, were among those who participated.

