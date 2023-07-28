States paying taxes and entitled to get funds from Centre, says Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister

July 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath wondered whether Daggubati Purandeswari is representing the BJP as its State president or reading the script given by her brother-in-law and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. He advised her not to risk her political future like her husband by believing Mr. Naidu.

Referring to Ms. Purandeswari’s comments that the YSR Congress Party government was misusing the funds given by the Centre, and that it was pushing it into a debt trap, Mr. Amarnath said that the party founded by her father was being run by brother-in-law, and now Ms. Purandeswari seems to be eager to put Mr. Naidu back in the saddle as the Chief Minister.

The Minister recalled as to how Ms. Purandeswari’s husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao had used to call the shots, when N.T. Rama Rao was the Chief Minister. “Everyone knows what Mr. Naidu had done to your husband”, he said obviously referring to Dr. Venkateswara Rao being sidetracked in the party.

The State government gets revenues from various sources, and it was unfortunate to say that the welfare schemes were being implemented with the revenue obtained from the sale of liquor. He wondered whether the BJP-ruled States were not getting revenue through the sale of liquor.

On the allegation that the State government was not allocating land for the railway zone, the Minister said that he would convince the Chief Minister on the same within 24 hours, if the Centre was ready to operationalise the South Coast Railway (S Co R) Zone while retaining Waltair Division in it.

Referring to the oft-repeated statements of the BJP leaders to appear as though everything was being done by the Centre, the Minister said that the States were paying taxes and were entitled to get funds from it. While the Centre gave ₹400 crore for the midday meal scheme, the State had spent ₹1,500 crore for implementation of the scheme during 2021-22. He said that the YSR Congress Party government was ready for a debate on this issue.

The BJP manifesto had promised to Special Category Status (SCS) to AP, and Mr. Naidu had agreed to ‘special package’ in lieu of SCS. He sought to know why the BJP State president was silent on SCS now.

The Minister said that the YSRCP government was committed to change the lives of the poor and was investing on their welfare. The welfare model was hailed the Niti Aayog, which said that it had brought down economic disparities. He said that a total of ₹13.5 lakh crore investments were committed to the State during the investors summit in Visakhapatnam.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy had said that 20 lakh houses were built in Andhra Pradesh but Ms. Purandeswari was making wild allegations without considering the official records. Mr. Amarnath predicted that irrespective of how many parties unite, the YSRCP would win the 2024 general elections.