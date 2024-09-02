State-wide rasta rokos on September 10 to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

State-wide rasta rokos be organised on September 10 to protest against non-allocation of captive mines to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and “attempts of the Centre to push the plant into losses by shutting down Blast Furnace (BF)-3”, alleged Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) chairman Ch. Narasinga Rao.

Addressing a media conference along with CITU district general secretary RKSV Kumar, here, on Monday, Mr. Narasinga Rao recalled that Union Steel Minister H. D. Kumara Swamy during his visit to VSP on June 11, had ruled out the privatisation of the steel plant and had even assured the VUPPC leaders that measures would be taken to increase the capacity of the plant.

Captive mines have not been allocated to the plant, VSP was not merged in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), raw material was not supplied from NMDC, and the Centre has not even given guarantee to secure loans from financial institutions, thereby financially crippling the plant further, he charged. BJP State president D. Purandeswari had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of VSP and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had met Steel Minister and the Finance Minister on the issue but there was no benefit. On the contrary, the position of the plant has deteriorated further during the last three months, he said.

The VUPPC chairman explained that VSP has contributed to the development of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh. On July 23, 2021, when he was in the Opposition, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had given a written assurance to the VUPPC convener, expressing his support to the VUPPC. Mr. Naidu had even noted that it was imperative on the part of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to join, support and lead the VUPPC struggle. He had even said that the elected representatives of TDP were ready to resign for the cause of the plant.

“We are not seeking their resignations now. As Mr. Naidu is in a bargaining position, he should insist on the Centre to allocate captive mines to the plant, merge it in SAIL and prevent privatisation of the plant,” Mr. Narasinga Rao said.

Pharma accidents

Mr Narasinga Rao, who is also State general secretary of CITU, attributed the series of industrial accidents, which occurred in A.P., to the relaxation of safety rules by the Chandababu Naidu government through G.O. No. 62 in March 2019. The G.O. exempts industries established in SEZ and newly established industries (for a period of 3 years), from the purview of inspections. He demanded a conduct of safety audits in all the industrial units in the State.