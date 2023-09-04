State-level Teachers’ Day celebrations to be organised in Visakhapatnam on September 5

September 04, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The State-level Teachers’ Day celebrations to be organised here on September 5. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be the chief guest in the event at Andhra University Convocation Hall, here at 10 am, according to a release here on Monday.

The teachers, who will be receiving the Best Teacher awards, will take part in the programme. Since it is a State-level programme, all the department staff and teachers from the State will take part in it, said an Education Department official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.