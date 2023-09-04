HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State-level Teachers’ Day celebrations to be organised in Visakhapatnam on September 5

September 04, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level Teachers’ Day celebrations to be organised here on September 5. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be the chief guest in the event at Andhra University Convocation Hall, here at 10 am, according to a release here on Monday.

The teachers, who will be receiving the Best Teacher awards, will take part in the programme. Since it is a State-level programme, all the department staff and teachers from the State will take part in it, said an Education Department official.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.