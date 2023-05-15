State-level seminar on ‘Prevention of industrial accidents’ to be held in Visakhapatnam on May 16

May 15, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A State-level seminar is being organised to highlight the need to prevent industrial accidents rather than initiating action after the occurrence of accidents, under the aegis of the CITU, at Alluri Vignana Kendram at Dabagardens here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in this connection on Monday, CITU district committee general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar alleged that the managements of industries and the State government were reacting only after accidents occur, instead of concentrating on preventive measures. This was evident in many cases including the styrene leak at LG Polymers plant, near Gopalapatnam in the city. The government was content with payment of compensation after the occurrence of accidents. He alleged that no action was taken against the management of LG Polymers.

A number of accidents had occurred in various industries in Pharma City and other industrial clusters in the city and district apart from a number of other accidents in other places in the State. He alleged that both the Union and the State governments have failed to prevent industrial accidents. The mandatory safety audits and inspections by the Labour Department were not being done. He said that some of the victims of industrial accidents were not even paid the compensation amounts.

CITU leaders Jagadish Patel and Ch. Narasinga Rao will speak at the State-level seminar to be held from 10 a.m. on May 16.

Mr. Kumar appealed to workers, affected families and intellectuals to participate in the seminar and make it a success. A poster on the seminar was released by the CITU district committee leaders at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, on Monday.

CITU district committee treasurer S. Jyothiswara Rao, Public Sector Coordination Committee co-convener K.M. Kumara Mangalam and CITU leaders V. Krishna Rao, Chandramouli and Venkata Rao were present.