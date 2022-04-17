State-level gastroenterologists’ conference concludes in Visakhapatnam

A two-day conference of A.P. State unit of Indian Society of Gastroenterology(ISG) concluded here on Sunday.

Nearly 150 gastroenterologists and specialists from allied specialities attended the conference, according to L.R.S. Girinadh, senior gastroenterologist and organising secretary of the conference. Dr. Kavitha presided.

Nageshwar Reddy of AIG, Hyderabad, delivered the Dr. Muralikrishna Memorial Oration. This oration was constituted in the name of late P. Muralikrishna, former Professor & HOD, Gastroenterology, Andhra Medical College (AMC).

Dr. G.V. Rao, Dr. Govind Makharia and Dr. A.K. Dutta participated in the scientific session. The topics discussed included liver cancer, acid problems and latest endoscopic procedures. This was the first State-level medical conference organised in Visakhapatnam after COVID.

Senior gastroenterologistsPedaveerraju, Sivaprasad and Sankar Sarma acted as patrons of the conference.