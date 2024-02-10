State level AI & cloud summit discusses emerging tech skilling ecosystem in AP

February 10, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The state-level artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud summit-2024 was held at VMRDA Children’s Arena on Saturday. DeepTech Naipunya Foundation (DTNF) organised the event wherein 400 odd participants including 100 students from Vijayawada, Guntur and Kakinada participated.

The participants included IT, startups, work from home employees of MNCs, deep tech/AI/cloud career aspirants, academicians and government officials. The summit also brought together speakers from MNCs and high-tech companies like Microsoft, JP Morgan, Ericson, SAP, Capgemini across the country and venture capitalists from Silicon Valley.

Visakhapatnam city police commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, who participated as chief guest, said, “This event will certainly be useful for the youth of the State, particularly career aspirants of DeepTech, AI and Cloud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DTNF founder chairman Sreedhar Kosaraju said the event was organised with certain objectives. The event discussed future strategy in deep tech innovation, promotion of deep innovation in startups, roadmap for creating emerging tech skilling ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, networking with various CXOs, technocrats of MNCs and create B2B networking opportunities for the companies of Andhra Pradesh.

The speakers discussed trends in AI and cloud like integration of generative AI into business applications, large language models, leverage AI on cloud, funding opportunities for deep tech startups. Trail blazer awards were given to startups in Med-tech, rural -tech, biotech, agritech and cyber security.

Software Technology Parks of India additional director (Andhra Pradesh) Suresh Batha, AP Innovation Society CEO Anil Kumar Tentu, IT Association of Andhra Pradesh president Lakshmi Mukkavilli were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.