State-level ‘Aadudam Andhra’ competitions in Vizag from February 9

February 07, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Collector inspects amphitheatre in Andhra University ahead of CM’s February 13 visit

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level ‘Aadudam Andhra’ competition will be held at the Railway Stadium here from February 9.

Visakhapatnam Joint Collector Mayur Ashok reviewed the arrangements for the event with the concerned officials in his chambers on Wednesday. He said that the players who won the district-level competitions would reach Visakhapatnam to participate in the State-level competitions.

The officials were ordered to take all measures to accommodate the players. Accommodation will be provided in Andhra University hostels. Special buses, electricity, food and police security will be provided at the accommodation places, he added.

Collector inspects AU amphitheatre

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna inspected the KV Gopala Swamy Amphitheatre in Andhra University campus here on Wednesday in view of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the city on February 13 to attend the valedictory of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma accompanied the Collector.

The district administration is inspecting venues including the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium and amphitheatre for the event, said the Collector.

