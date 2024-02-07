GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State-level ‘Aadudam Andhra’ competitions in Vizag from February 9

Collector inspects amphitheatre in Andhra University ahead of CM’s February 13 visit

February 07, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level ‘Aadudam Andhra’ competition will be held at the Railway Stadium here from February 9.

Visakhapatnam Joint Collector Mayur Ashok reviewed the arrangements for the event with the concerned officials in his chambers on Wednesday. He said that the players who won the district-level competitions would reach Visakhapatnam to participate in the State-level competitions.

The officials were ordered to take all measures to accommodate the players. Accommodation will be provided in Andhra University hostels. Special buses, electricity, food and police security will be provided at the accommodation places, he added.

Collector inspects AU amphitheatre

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna inspected the KV Gopala Swamy Amphitheatre in Andhra University campus here on Wednesday in view of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the city on February 13 to attend the valedictory of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma accompanied the Collector.

The district administration is inspecting venues including the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium and amphitheatre for the event, said the Collector.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.