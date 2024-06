Home Minister V. Anitha met several leaders at their camp offices and residences here in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli on Sunday.

She reached her constituency, Payakaraopeta, on Saturday evening, where she was given a rousing reception by the party leaders and supporters. She met Anakapalli MP-elect C.M. Ramesh, Bheemunipatnam MLA-elect Ganta Srinivasa Rao, BJP MLA-elect from North, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and others. The leaders felicitated Ms. Anitha on her appointment as the State Home Minister.

