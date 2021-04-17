State govt. neglecting surge in cases, alleges Ayyanna

Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 April 2021 00:39 IST

‘Steps not being taken to ensure availability of vaccine and adequate number of test centres’

Senior TDP leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has alleged that the State government is playing with the lives of the people by neglecting the rapid spread of COVID-19 despite the second wave surge.

In a video message here on Friday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that COVID has affected 5,086 people in the last 24 hours, according to official reports, but the actual figures would be much higher. He alleged that the Chief Minister, Health Minister and officials were not responding to the situation ensuring availability of vaccine, opening COVID hospitals and adequate number of test centres to deal with the rising number of cases.

He alleged that the public were worried due to the non-availability of vaccine, lack of kits at the testing centres and lack of beds for patients at the hospitals. “A private hospital at Narsipatnam has demanded a deposit of ₹2 lakh to admit a patient. People are calling us to find out about the availability of beds and where to go. The District Collector and DM & HO should advise the government on the issue,” he said.

He sought that the identification of at least five or six hospitals, both in the rural and urban areas of the district, for treatment of patients as was done during the first wave. Similarly, the virus was spreading rapidly at schools but the government was not bothered. The DEOs and MEOs should arrange for testing of the children and the responsibility should be given to the headmasters. The State government has to provide the required equipment, he said.

He alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister were issuing false statements on availability of vaccine. The Centre had sent 60 lakh doses of the vaccine to the State last time and 30 lakh doses had to be given as the first dose and the remaining had to be used for the second dose.

All the doses were exhausted and now those who were given the first dose could not be given the second dose, he alleged.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu also appealed to parents to make enquiries with the school managements and avoid sending their children to school. The loss of an academic year was nothing compared to the loss of life, he said. Sanitisation of schools should be undertaken and an all-party committee has to be formed to monitor the sanitation, testing and vaccination programme, the TDP leader said.